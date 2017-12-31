Breaking News

New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world

Updated 8:32 PM ET, Sun December 31, 2017

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London on Monday, January 1, 2018.
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London on Monday, January 1, 2018.
People take photos during celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.
People take photos during celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.
Lights and fireworks are seen at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
Lights and fireworks are seen at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
Fireworks explode over downtown Beirut, Lebanon.
Fireworks explode over downtown Beirut, Lebanon.
People in Kim Il Sung Square watch fireworks light the sky above the Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea.
People in Kim Il Sung Square watch fireworks light the sky above the Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea.
The Parthenon temple is seen during New Year&#39;s celebrations in Athens, Greece.
The Parthenon temple is seen during New Year's celebrations in Athens, Greece.
New Year&#39;s celebrations take place in Edinburgh, Scotland.
New Year's celebrations take place in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Fireworks illuminate the sky in Baghdad, Iraq.
Fireworks illuminate the sky in Baghdad, Iraq.
New Year&#39;s fireworks are seen above the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia. Over a million people gathered around the harbor to watch the 12-minute celebration for the start of 2018.
New Year's fireworks are seen above the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia. Over a million people gathered around the harbor to watch the 12-minute celebration for the start of 2018.
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong.
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong.
Fireworks explode above Singapore&#39;s financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year.
Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year.
Fireworks illuminate the city&#39;s skyline during New Year&#39;s celebrations in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during New Year's celebrations in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Tourist guides wearing 2018 New Year&#39;s glasses attend a celebration at Slender West Lake Scenic Spot in Yangzhou, China, on Sunday, December 31, 2017.
Tourist guides wearing 2018 New Year's glasses attend a celebration at Slender West Lake Scenic Spot in Yangzhou, China, on Sunday, December 31, 2017.
A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea.
A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea.
Swimmers take the plunge during the traditional San Silvestre Swim at La Comandancia beach in Tarragona, northeastern Spain.
Swimmers take the plunge during the traditional San Silvestre Swim at La Comandancia beach in Tarragona, northeastern Spain.
Performers parade through the streets as part of the annual Joburg Carnival in Johannesburg, South Africa. Many of the costumes are hand-made each year for the event.
Performers parade through the streets as part of the annual Joburg Carnival in Johannesburg, South Africa. Many of the costumes are hand-made each year for the event.
Pope Francis kisses the Christ Child upon his arrival to preside over the Te Deum prayer in St, Peter&#39;s Basilica at the Vatican.
Pope Francis kisses the Christ Child upon his arrival to preside over the Te Deum prayer in St, Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
A light show to celebrate the new year is staged in Xiongxian County of northern China&#39;s Hebei Province.
A light show to celebrate the new year is staged in Xiongxian County of northern China's Hebei Province.
A child walks on numbers reading &quot;2018&quot; in Allahabad, India.
A child walks on numbers reading "2018" in Allahabad, India.
From Australia to the Vatican, here's a look at New Year's celebrations around the world.