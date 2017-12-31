(CNN) Out with the old, in with the cold.

With much of the Midwest and Northeast already besieged by freezing temperatures, ice and snow, the weather is going from bad to worse -- and spreading to the South -- just as revelers get ready to ring in the new year.

If the present forecast holds, this will be the third-coldest New Year's Eve ball drop in New York's Times Square since the event started in 1907. The expected low will be 9 degrees, with a wind chill of as much as minus 10 degrees, forecasters say.

But authorities said they don't expect the frigid temperatures to cool revelers' spirits.

"There's a lot of brave people in New York City and the United States," New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill told reporters this week. "So, I'm sure there'll still be millions of people in Times Square, no matter how cold it gets."

