With much of the Midwest and Northeast already besieged by freezing temperatures, ice and snow, the weather is going from bad to worse -- and spreading to the South -- just as revelers get ready to ring in the new year.

As many as 27 record lows are expected to be set on New Year's Day, and 24 are possible on Tuesday. That's on top of record lows set late this week, from Danville, Virginia, to Augusta, Maine.

People pose for photographs in front of a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York on Thursday.

New Year's Eve is expected to be 20 to 40 degrees colder than usual across much of the US, forecasters say.

From Hettinger, North Dakota -- where it was minus 37 degrees Sunday morning -- and the Adirondacks of New York down to the very southern tip of Texas, more than 150 million people were under wind chill alerts in the US on Sunday morning, more than double yesterday's 70 million.

