'None of this makes sense:' Prank call victim's mother pleads for answers

(CNN) Lisa Finch, the mother of a man who was shot and killed by the Wichita Police Department in a prank call gone wrong, says she still has more questions than answers about the deadly encounter.

Three days after the incident, Finch said there is still blood on the carpet where her son lay dying. She also said she has gotten little support from authorities, did not get an opportunity to identify her son's body, and has no idea where his body is being kept.

'They didn't give him any warnings'

"There are so many things I want to say," she told CNN. "[The cops] have not been open and honest with me. They wouldn't tell me where my son was at."

