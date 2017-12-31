5 bureaucratic controversies of 2017

Story highlights The White House and Congress don't cause all the dust-ups in Washington

The departments and agencies can cause controversies of their own

(CNN) In a year rife with controversies -- see: email, Russian and otherwise -- it's no wonder some of 2017's bureaucratic dust-ups caused a stir.

While President Donald Trump and members of Congress usually get the most press, those in the usually staid halls of various federal agencies and departments learned the most important lesson of the modern age: Ask not whom the web trolls; it's trolling you.

These were some of the moments and people that got people talking (and tweeting).

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

DeVos was a lightning rod for controversy several times this year, starting with her contentious nomination. Vice President Mike Pence had to cast a tie-breaking vote to confirm DeVos -- the first time in US history that such a vote was needed to confirm a Cabinet nominee.