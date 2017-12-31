Anthony Scaramucci: Trump's view on climate change might surprise you

Story highlights Scaramucci defended Trump's decision to exit the Paris climate agreement earlier this year

He said he believed the global warming tweet came from Trump himself, not his social media director, Dan Scavino

Washington (CNN) Short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Sunday defended President Donald Trump's tweet last week on climate change, saying that his actual opinion on the subject might surprise people.

"I love the President's sense of humor, but I also think he's saying something else," he told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "I think you guys should ask him directly if he's a climate change denier. I think you'll find you'll be surprised by that answer."

Scaramucci was referencing Trump's tweet on Thursday suggesting that climate change could be a good thing given that East Coast cities have been gripped by freezing temperatures.

"In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year's Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Bundle up!"

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year's Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Trump's tweet, if taken as a policy pronouncement, would place the President's climate policy further out of step with the vast majority of scientists, who believe global warming is damaging for the United States and the world.

Read More