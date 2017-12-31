For nearly 50 years, two Vietnam vets kept alive a New Year's Eve pact

Story highlights William Cox and James Hollingsworth make pact in Vietnam bunker

For first time in half century, old marine marks New Year's without buddy

(CNN) Hunkered in a Vietnam bunker, with rockets and mortar shells raining down, the two Marines made a pact.

It was New year's Eve, 1968. And they promised that if they survived the war and made it home alive, the two would call each other every New Year's Eve.

And they did. For nearly half a century, Master Sgt. William Cox and Sgt. James Hollingsworth checked up on each other.

But on Sunday, Cox will ring in the New Year alone.

His friend "Hollie" died in October. He was 80 years old.

