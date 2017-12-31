Story highlights Kim Jong Un says the nuclear button is always on his desk

US is closer to nuclear war with North Korea than ever, US official says

(CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during his national New Year's address, warned the United States that the nuclear button is always on his desk.

"The entire mainland of the US is within the range of our nuclear weapons and the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office. They should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality," he said, according to a CNN translation of his speech.

He also declared that his country is "a responsible nuclear nation that loves peace" and told his citizens that "the US cannot wage a war" against it.

"As long as there's no aggression against us, we do not intend to use nuclear powers," Kim added.

Tensions rise