(CNN) At least 30 people were confirmed killed and several others injured when a bus collided with a truck on a road in central Kenya, the country's President said.

The crash happened early Sunday as the Nairobi-bound bus was traveling along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

In a statement, President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed his condolences to the families and friends of passengers involved in the road accident at Migaa near Molo, a town in Nakuru County north of Nairobi.

"The President said it was unfortunate that many Kenyans have continued to lose their lives in road accidents, which can be avoided," the statement read.

Twenty-eight bodies had so far been recovered from the bus wreckage as well as the body of the truck driver, according to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

