Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin called for Russia and the US to engage in "pragmatic cooperation" in his Christmas and New Year greetings to US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin stressed the importance of the two nations engaging in constructive dialogue in order to enhance global stability and to tackle global challenges and threats, according to a Kremlin news release.

"This would allow us to make progress in promoting pragmatic cooperation designed for the long term," the Russian President said.

Putin also noted that the principles of equality and mutual respect were the basis of developing relations between the two countries.

Last year, observers noted that Putin addressed then-President-elect Trump , rather than President Barack Obama, in his annual greetings statement to foreign heads of state and government, saying he hoped for a "whole new level" in the two countries' interaction.

