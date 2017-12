(CNN) You see it every New Year's Eve when the clock strikes midnight: people faking their way through "Auld Lang Syne."

We don't blame them; no one really knows the words to the song -- even though we sing it all over the world when we ring in the New Year.

The British supermarket chain Sainsbury's conducted a study this year and found just 3% in the United Kingdom know the words (42% of millennials have no clue, it said).

"Auld Lang Syne," which means "times gone by," is a Scottish tune written by poet Robert Burns in 1788 . But Scots didn't fare much better. Only 7% know all the lyrics, Sainbury's said.

Admittedly, it's a hard song. The full lyrics are below . At least get the first verse and chorus right, and belt it loud and proud!

