Record cold, heavy snow grips much of the US, with more on the way

(CNN) Across the United States, temperature records are falling faster than this week's snowflakes in Erie, Pennsylvania, and it's only going to get worse.

From Portland, Maine, to Danville, Virginia, temperatures fell overnight Friday to lows not seen in decades. It was a measly 8 degrees Fahrenheit in Worcester, Massachusetts, breaking a record that had stood since 1903.

"Just grab everything in your closet and put it on," said CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar. "That's the best thing I can tell you. Everything you own, just layer up."

The bone-chilling cold even managed to freeze portions of the monstrous Niagara Falls, turning the attraction into a frozen, sparkling paradise.

The frozen brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is seen in this photo from December 29, 2017.

Visiting tourists will have to continue to battle low temperatures -- Sunday's high for the area is 5 degrees Fahrenheit, according to CNN meteorologist Gene Norman, with a wind chill of minus 11, or maybe minus 14.

