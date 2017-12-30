Record cold, heavy snow grips much of the US, with more on the way

Story highlights It felt like minus 44 degrees in Duluth, Minnesota, on Saturday morning

The South will also see unusually low temperatures this weekend

(CNN) Across the United States, temperature records are falling faster than this week's snowflakes in Erie, Pennsylvania, and it's only going to get worse.

From Portland, Maine, to Danville, Virginia, temperatures fell overnight Friday to lows not seen in decades. It was 8 degrees Fahrenheit in Worcester, Massachusetts, breaking a record that had stood since 1903.

If the present forecast holds true, this will be the third-coldest New Year's Eve ball drop in New York's Times Square since the event started in 1907, according to the National Weather Service. The expected low will be 8 degrees, with a wind chill between minus 10 and zero, forecasters say.

In Duluth, Minnesota, it felt like it was minus 44 degrees Saturday morning.

"It's so cold, people can't even walk their dogs without risking frostbite," said CNN meteorologist Jennifer Varian.

