'A good, fresh start:' Texas dad gets new piano after Hurricane Harvey

(CNN) He became a symbol of hope after he posted a video of himself playing his family's piano in a room flooded by Hurricane Harvey. Now Aric Harding has a brand new keyboard to play.

It's been four months since Harding, a father from Friendswood, Texas, posted the video to Instagram. Thanks to Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton and Yamaha Corporation, Harding's nearly rebuilt house now boasts a new piano for his family to enjoy.

In Friendswood, a town about 20 miles south of Houston, an estimated 350 homes were destroyed by more than four feet of floodwater. According to city reports, 71 businesses were damaged and almost 300 residents were left unemployed. Harding returned to this devastation five days after the storm hit, hoping to retrieve any toys to comfort his seven children, who were sheltered in a nearby home. His 14-year-old son Rylor, a passionate musician, was also worried about the fate of the family's cherished piano.

Finding the piano intact, Harding sat down on the piano bench that was just above waterline and began to play. He shared the moment on Instagram with the caption, "I think it's all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone. I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering."

By the end of the day, thousands of people had viewed the haunting video online, including Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton, who said it moved her to tears. Carlton tweeted CNN, "This story is so important. Is there a way I can get his contact info? I'd like to get him a replacement piano if this one doesn't make it."

This story is so important. Is there a way I can get his contact info? I'd like to get him a replacement piano if this one doesn't make it. — Vanessa Carlton (@VanessaCarlton) August 31, 2017

