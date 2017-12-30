Police kill a man at his home while responding to a fake call

Story highlights The man was shot when we went to the door

The suspect was previously arrested for making fake bomb threats

(CNN) A prank call to police led to a man's death at a home in Wichita, Kansas -- and a man in California has been arrested in connection with the crime.

It's another example of swatting, or a prank in which people falsely report horrific crimes to draw large numbers of law enforcement or SWAT teams.

In Wichita, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday after police responded to a call about a shooting involving hostages. Family members identified the man as Andrew Thomas Finch, CNN affiliate KAKE reported.

The suspect is Tyler Barriss, 25, of Los Angeles, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lopez said Barriss was arrested in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon after the Wichita Police Department issued a fugitive warrant. He could be in court as early as Tuesday.

