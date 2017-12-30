Police kill a man at his home while responding to a fake call

Story highlights The man was shot when we went to the door

He was taken to a hospital were he died

It's not clear if the man had a gun

(CNN) A prank call to police led to a man's death at a home in Wichita, Kansas -- and a man in California has been arrested in connection with the crime.

It's another example of swatting, or a prank in which people falsely report horrific crimes to draw large numbers of law enforcement.

In Wichita, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday after police responded to a call about a shooting involving hostages. Family members identified the man as Andrew Thomas Finch, CNN affiliate KAKE reported.

In the prank call, the caller said someone had an argument with their mother; that the dad was accidentally shot; and that a brother, a sister and the mother were held hostage, Wichita police Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said.

Wichita police Deputy Chief Troy Livingston

"We learned through that call that the father was deceased, shot in the head. So that's the information we were working off of," Livingston said. "Our officers came here preparing for a hostage situation. Several got in position. A male came to the front door, and one of our officers discharged his weapon."

Read More