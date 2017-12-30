Trump to Iran: 'The world is watching!'

Story highlights The protests have emerged against a backdrop of rising food and gasoline prices

The White House voiced its support for anti-government protesters

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump warned Sunday that the United States is watching Iran's treatment of protesters for human rights violations after anti-government protests there turned deadly this weekend.

"Big protests in Iran," Trump tweeted. "The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!"

Earlier Sunday, the Iranian government issued a stern warning that protesters will "pay the price" for their actions, with Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli saying that what he categorized as the misuse of social networks by some individuals "are causing violence and fear" and that "such behavior will be smashed," according to IRNA. Iran's official news agency.

The protests -- described as the largest public display of discontent since the 2009 Green Movement in Iran -- have emerged against a backdrop of rising food and gasoline prices.

