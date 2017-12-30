Trump to Iran: 'The world is watching!'

Story highlights The protests have emerged against a backdrop of rising food and gasoline prices

The White House voiced its support for anti-government protesters

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted his support for protests taking place in Iran this weekend, writing, "The world is watching!"

In a pair of tweets, the President wrote: "The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change, and, other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran's people are what their leaders fear the most...."

Trump continued: "Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice. The world is watching!"

The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change, and, other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran's people are what their leaders fear the most.... pic.twitter.com/W8rKN9B6RT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice. The world is watching! pic.twitter.com/kvv1uAqcZ9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

In the tweets, Trump posted videos of a speech he gave to the United Nations in September, in which he said , "The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change."

The President's Twitter posts follow a White House statement making similar points, which he tweeted late Friday night.

