Report: Pence's Aspen-area neighbors hung 'Make America Gay Again' sign

Story highlights Pence arrived to Aspen on Tuesday

The Secret Service didn't stop neighbors from hanging the sign

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence's neighbors hung a 'Make America Gay Again' banner outside his Aspen-area residence, according to a report published Friday.

The neighbors posted the words, which were written on a rainbow flag, on a stone pillar that sits at the end of the driveways to both homes, Pitkin County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Buglione told The Aspen Times

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said when a man who lives in the home hung the banner, the Secret Service didn't stop him.

"He was real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service or deputies who'd tell him he couldn't do it," DiSalvo said. "When they said, 'We're not here to control your free speech rights,' they came out with chili and began feeding them."

He continued: "They've been really nice to us."

Read More