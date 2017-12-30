US warns 'world is watching' protests in Iran

Story highlights Protests described as largest public display of discontent since the 2009 Green Movement

White House voiced support for anti-government protesters

(CNN) The White House has urged Iran to respect the rights of Iranians who have taken to the streets to protest over the past two days, warning that "the world is watching."

Demonstrations in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Thursday prompted protests that spread to cities across the nation on Friday.

Anti-government protests have been documented in Iran's capital, Tehran, as well as Kermanshah, Arak, Qazvin, Khorramabad, Karaj and Sabsevar, according to First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, cited by official Iranian news agency IRNA.

The protests -- described as the largest public display of discontent since the 2009 Green Movement in Iran -- have broken out against a backdrop of rising food and gasoline prices. Some arrests have been reported in Iranian media.

Protesters have been heard on videos distributed on social media as chanting "Death to Rouhani," a reference to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, who was reelected earlier this year, but CNN cannot independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

