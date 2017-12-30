Ousted Catalan leader urges Madrid to accept results, negotiate

Story highlights The former Catalan leader says Spain's PM should accept regional election results

Mariano Rajoy says he will call on Catalonia's Parliament to meet January 17

(CNN) The former leader of Catalonia urged Madrid to enter political negotiations following a regional election that gave pro-independence parties a majority in the Catalan parliament.

"We are a democratically mature country that has earned the right to become a republic of free men and women," said former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont.

In a recorded address made from self-imposed exile in Brussels, Belgium, Puigdemont appealed to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to accept the election results.

"The ballot boxes have spoken, democracy has spoken, everyone has been able to express themselves. What is Rajoy waiting for in order to accept the results?" Puigdemont said in a speech posted Saturday on social media.

It's unlikely Rajoy will be receptive to the appeal. He has refused to meet with Puigdemont, who went to Brussels after Spanish authorities announced they were seeking his arrest . Rajoy says he will meet only with leaders of the pro-unity Ciutadans (Citizens) party.