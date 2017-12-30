Most anticipated movies and TV of 2018

Photos: Most anticipated TV and movies of 2018 "Growin-ish" (Jan. 3, Freeform) – Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is leaving the Johnson nest and headed to college in this "black-ish" spin-off that reminds you growing up is more than hard-ish. Hide Caption 1 of 24

"The Chi" (Jan. 7, Showtime) – Lena Writhe executive produces this drama that weaves together intimate stories into a stunning portrait of Chicago's South Side.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (Jan. 17, FX) – The murder of famed fashion designer Gianni Versace takes center stage in the second installment of the "American Crime Story" anthology. Like the O.J. Simpson-themed first installment, the new season explores the circumstances that made for a perfect storm of tragedy. But unlike its predecessor, there's fewer lawyers in ill-fitting suits.

"Mosaic" (Jan. 22, HBO) – Airing over five consecutive nights, this six-part limited series comes from Steven Soderbergh and explores the story of a murder in a small town.

"Celebrity Big Brother" (Feb. 7, CBS) – The cast for America's first celebrity edition of this long-running reality franchise has not yet been announced. But if this truncated installment (it only runs two and a half weeks) is half as additive and crazy as the original, we're in for a treat.

Winter Olympics (Feb 9-25, NBC) – It's time to put all your other responsibilities on ice and take up your once-every-four-years job of ski jumping expert.

"Black Panther" (Feb 16) – This Ryan Cooler-directed superhero flick follows T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) quest to take his rightful place as king of Wakanda. Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira also star in the movie, which is sure to be king of the box office on its opening weekend.

Untitled "Grey's Anatomy" firefighter spin-off (midseason, ABC) – "Grey's Anatomy" doctor Ben Warren (Jason George) segues into life as a firefighter in this still unnamed spin-off that also stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Miguel Sandoval, and Grey Damon. The show, much like its mothership, will chronicle the day-to-day happenings at a firehouse in Seattle, complete with romantic entanglements, high drama and hopefully a punny title.

"The Americans" final season (March, FX) – The end is near, comrades, and there's no telling what the future holds for Philip and Elizabeth Jennings. (Or what will happen to their wig collection if their true identities are found out.)

"A Wrinkle in Time" (March 9) – With help from a cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling, director Ava DuVernay brings to life the sci-fi novel about a young outcast (Storm Reid) who goes on an epic quest that encourages her to be the hero she was always capable of being. Based on a book that was probably part of your required reading in middle school, bet on this adaptation being required viewing come March.

"American Idol" (March 11, ABC) – Will a new judge panel, a new network and a familiar host be able to put some life back in "American Idol"? Dim the lights...

"Love, Simon" (March 16) – This coming-of-age tale, based on the book "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda," is about a gay teen named Simon (Nick Robinson) who keeps his sexual orientation a secret from everyone except a fellow closeted classmate. Prolific TV producer Greg Berlanti directs the heartstring-tugging film that mega-fans of the book are hoping to love.

"Roseanne" (March 27, ABC) – The Connors are back for an eight-episode revival, as is their checkered couch.

"Ready Player One" (March 30) – Director Steven Spielberg goes big in this sci-fi action adventure about a high-stakes virtual reality-set contest in a universe filled with as much mystery as danger. We're ready for it.

"The Handmaid's Tale" Season 2 (April, Hulu) – The second season of Hulu's Emmy-winning dystopian drama aims to build on the success of its freshman season with a continuation of Offred's quest to free herself from the clutches of Gilead for the sake of her future child.

"Avengers: Infinity War" (May 4) – Could this be the superhero battle to end all superhero battles? No. Because Marvel has a lot of movies in the works. But it will probably be fun.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" (May 25) – Alden Ehrenreich steps into the shoes of young Han Solo in this tale that will chronicle the pre-Rebellion life of the iconic character. Director drama aside, anticipation for this one is out of this world.

"Deadpool 2" (June 1) – The smart-mouth superhero comes back for a second round of rated-R comments and crazy antics more than two years after bursting into a movie landscape awash with squeaky clean heroes. Say it with us: Welcome back, Deadpool. It's about ******* time.

"Oceans 8" (June 8) – A star-studded cast of women anchor this long-overdue female-powered caper.

"Skyscraper" (July 13) – Don't judge like you haven't had the occasional night in with "San Andreas," hoping for your next dose of Dwayne "Watch Me Save All the People" Johnson. In "Skyscraper," Johnson plays a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and war veteran who makes a living assessing security for skyscrapers. Set in China, he finds himself framed after the tallest, safest building in the world goes up in flames. To add fuel to this fire of trouble: his family is in the building.

"Crazy Rich Asians" (Aug. 17) – Constance Wu stars in this long-awaited novel adaptation that we're crazy excited for.

"Mary Poppins Returns" (December 25, 2018) – Perhaps a spoon full of sugar will help the wait for this Emily Blunt-led reboot go by faster.

"Sharp Objects" (HBO) – Amy Adams stars as in this miniseries based on the twist-filled novel by Gillian Flynn. "Big Little Lies" visionary Jean-Marc Vallee, who directed the entirety of the Emmy-winning show, will also oversee production on this eight-episode series ... in case you were worried.