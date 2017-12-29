How cold is it? It's so cold that sharks are dying

(CNN) You can dream of ringing in the New Year, blissfully walking in a winter wonderland. But you'll probably end up just trying to find shelter from the big Arctic freeze.

Across the US, New Year's Eve is expected to be 20 to 40 degrees colder than usual this year (except for the Southwest, because they're lucky like that). So if you plan on counting down to 2018 outdoors on Sunday night, be prepared to wrap yourself up, because it's going to be some kind of cold out there.

It's water-freezes-in-mid-air cold

Taking "FREEZE!" literally, a cup of water doesn't even have time to hit the ground in Winnipeg, Canada, before turning into a frozen flurry. Now for the important question: where is that guy's coat?

