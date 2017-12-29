2017: The year Americans couldn't say Gal Gadot (and a lot of other words)

(CNN) Say these out loud: Bokeh. Coulrophobia. Dotard. Did you pause? You're not alone.

Each year, new words make their way into the national conversation, either through a news event or big moment in pop culture. And how to properly pronounce these words can prove challenging.

This year, Americans bungled the name of "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot; chuckled when President Donald Trump tried on a Spanish accent when saying Puerto Rico' and scratched their heads and wondered, "WTH is a dotard?"

That's the conclusion of language-learning app Babbel. It commissioned US Captioning Company, an organization for captioning professionals, to identify prominent words in 2017 that were tough for people on TV to say.

Here is Babbel's list of the top 10 mispronounced words in 2017, complete with how to say them so you don't keep butchering them. (You're welcome.)