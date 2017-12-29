Breaking News

Buh-bye 2017. Well, hello 2018!

By Doug Criss and AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 5:56 AM ET, Fri December 29, 2017

What a long, strange trip it&#39;s been
Breathe everyone. 2017 is (almost) OVER. There's so much to look forward to next year. We'll get to that in a second. But first, here's a look back at the year that was. 

The year feminism fought back
If 2016 was the revenge of the forgotten (Trump's victory, Brexit, and the rise of populist nationalism), 2017 was the year of boiling antagonisms: a year that didn't just shake things up; it blew them up.
Feminism was Webster's word of the year. And rightly so, this was the year when women, who'd been speaking out for forever, were finally heard
#MeToo: Survivors share their stories
The #MeToo hashtag revealed an iceberg of sexual harassment in the US that had been hidden for decades. In politics, business and media, the powerful were brought crashing down.
Relive Trump&#39;s first year in 2 minutes
Of course, 2017 was President Trump's first year in office. And it revealed a political landscape deeply fractured along lines of race, generation, class and geography.  Each side appeared increasingly uncomprehending of the other -- and increasingly dubious that it's possible, or even desirable, to bridge their differences.

2017 felt like the year of nostalgic deaths. From Hugh Hefner to Jerry Lewis to Tom Petty, so many of the "greats" tied to the past, who gave their fans a sense of time and place, passed away.

The stories that dominated social media in 2017
Yes, it was a year when we laughed, we cried, we cry-laughed and, when words failed us, we relied on the sage power of GIFs.
It's no surprise the most popular GIF of the year is an expression of confused, slightly offended disbelief. 
Before you say goodbye, here's a month-by-month look back at the year in news, politics and sports -- in pictures. (Trust us, once you start scrolling, you won't be able to stop)

So, what's on tap for 2018: Who'll win the Super Bowl? Will the Dow keep climbing?  Where will the President's approval rating end up? Here are some predictions 
... and here are all the things likely to keep you up at night.

How politics could change in 2018
With more than 450 seats in Congress up for grabs, politics will most certainly change in 2018. Chris Cillizza (he of "The Point" newsletter, which you should subscribe to) explains.

This is what&#39;s happening in 2018
But outside of all the serious stuff, there's also a ton of existence-friendly events, innovations and observances happening next year. The Winter Olympics! A royal wedding! A headless petting cat! Here's our list of the 18 things we're most looking forward to in 2018. So, next time someone says, "Do we really have to go on living for another whole YEAR?" comfort them by mentioning these.  
Have a Happy New Year.