Story highlights Nigeria bobsled driver making Winter Olympic history

No African nation has ever competed in the sport

"This is beyond a dream come true," says Seun Adigun

(CNN) The journey begins in a Texas garage, where an international track and field athlete constructs a makeshift wooden sled.

It will reach its culmination in February 2018 on a twisting ice track in South Korea, where she will cling on for dear life, reaching speeds of up to 90mph at the Winter Olympics.

This is no Hollywood script, but the reality of the last four years for Nigeria's Seun Adigun -- a woman that has made a habit of striving to go where no others have gone before.

As a child she dreamed of becoming the first woman to compete in the NBA. On the slopes of Pyeongchang next year the 30-year-old will drive the first African bobsled in the history of the Games.

The former 100m hurdler could not have envisaged this day would come as she lined up alongside the world's best at London 2012.