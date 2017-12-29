Story highlights The dismissals come after six members resigned in June

This week's announcement states that the move is part of the Trump administration's effort to "bring in new voices"

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration has terminated the appointments of the remaining members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, a statement from the council's executive director confirmed this week.

The dismissals come after six members resigned in June , citing "a President who simply does not care," according to a Newsweek op-ed written by one member at the time.

The move is part of the Trump administration's effort to "bring in new voices," the council's executive director B. Kaye Hayes said in a statement. But the jettisoned members are also encouraged to reapply to the new council, which will begin in 2018.

"The current members of Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) received a letter informing them that the administration was terminating their appointments," Hayes said.

"Changing the makeup of federal advisory committee members is a common occurrence during Administration changes," she added, noting that similar moves were made by both the Obama and George W. Bush administrations.

