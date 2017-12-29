Trump lays out immigration deal demands

Story highlights Trump's declaration casts doubt over how Democrats and Republicans will come together on DACA

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump said Friday there will be no deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation without funding to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

"The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc," Trump tweeted. "We must protect our Country at all cost!"

Trump's declaration casts doubt over how Democrats and Republicans will come together to protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) participants -- of which there are nearly 800,000 who were brought to the United States illegal as children -- from deportation because it is unlikely that Democrats will agree to substantial funding for Trump's border wall in exchange for DACA protections.

Drew Hammill, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's spokesman, responded to Trump's tweet by stating Democrats are "not going to negotiate through the press and look forward to a serious negotiation at Wednesday's meeting when we come back."

Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and White House chief of staff John Kelly will meet on Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the meeting. The top discussion topic will be renewed government spending talks, the sources said.

