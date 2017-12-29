Trump lays out immigration deal demands

Story highlights Trump's declaration casts doubt over how Democrats and Republicans will come together on DACA

Trump's tweet is his clearest statement to date on his negotiating position

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump said Friday there will be no deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation without funding to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

"The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc," Trump tweeted. "We must protect our Country at all cost!"

Trump's declaration casts doubt over how Democrats and Republicans will come together to protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) participants -- of which there are nearly 800,000 who were brought to the United States illegal as children -- from deportation because it is unlikely that Democrats will agree to substantial funding for Trump's border wall in exchange for DACA protections.

JUST WATCHED Trump on DACA: Everybody's on board Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump on DACA: Everybody's on board 02:08

Trump campaigned for president on a hardline immigration platform. Chants of "Build The Wall" became a trademark of his campaign and, as president, Trump has advocated ending so-called chain migration, guidelines that allow people in the United States to bring in family members from abroad, and the visa lottery system, a program that distributes around 50,000 visas to countries where there is a low rate of immigration to the US.

Trump's tweet is his clearest statement to date on his negotiating position with Democrats to achieve a deal on DACA, an Obama-era program that Trump ended in September. At the time, the President said he wanted Congress to step in to save the program

Read More