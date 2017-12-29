State Dept. posts Huma Abedin emails found on Anthony Weiner's laptop

Story highlights The FBI has previously said that a number of Abedin's documents were backed up on Weiner's laptop

It was likely that some of the emails stored on Weiner's laptop contained classified information

Washington (CNN) The State Department posted a number of emails belonging to former top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin on Friday after the messages were found on Anthony Weiner's laptop by the FBI. Several of the released documents were found to contain information classified "confidential," and were heavily redacted.

Friday's release is in response to a Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking: "All emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-'state.gov' email address."

The FBI has previously said that a number of Abedin's documents were backed up on Weiner's laptop, and that some smaller number were manually forwarded. In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee last May, the FBI said, "Although we do not know the exact numbers, based on its investigation, the FBI believes it is reasonable to conclude that most of the emails found on Mr. Weiner's laptop computer related to the Clinton investigation occurred as a result of a backup of personal electronic devices, with a small number a result of manual forwarding by Ms. Abedin to Mr. Weiner."

Then-FBI Directo r James Comey testified earlier this year that "Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information by (Clinton's) assistant, Huma Abedin," he said.

But there was no indication that Abedin "had a sense that what she was doing was in violation of the law," Comey added, and investigators couldn't prove any sort of criminal intent.

