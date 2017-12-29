The Point's best candidate of 2017

(CNN) In 2017, two states -- Virginia and New Jersey -- chose new governors. There were seven special elections in the House and one big one -- Alabama -- in the Senate. Big cities like New York, Atlanta and Boston held mayoral elections.

In that slew of races, a handful of candidates stood out -- some for how good they were, others for how, um, not good they were.

Below I've picked the single best political candidate of 2017 -- and a few who deserve honorable mention as well. Stay tuned for the "winner" of the worst candidate of 2017 in a separate, future post.

WINNER: Ralph Northam

FAIRFAX, VA - NOVEMBER 07: Gov.-elect Ralph Northam (R) and Lt. Gov.-elect Justin Fairfax greet supporters at an election night rally November 7, 2017 in Fairfax, Virginia. Northam defeated Republican candidate Ed Gillespie. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Lots and lots of people underestimated Northam in 2017. I was one of them.