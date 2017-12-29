Gregory C. Allen is an adjunct fellow at the Center for a New American Security. In July 2017, he co-authored a report, "Artificial Intelligence and National Security" which was published by the Harvard Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Follow him on Twitter @Gregory_C_Allen. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Conversations about the military use of artificial intelligence usually bring to mind the "Terminator" movies, where a super-intelligent AI turns evil and tries to destroy humanity. This month, the US Defense Department announced that it has indeed taken a major step toward regular use of artificial intelligence, but it's a far cry from the Terminator approach.

program to bring state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology to America's military. This December, the Pentagon revealed that it has completed its crashprogram to bring state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology to America's military. Project Maven , which the DOD began funding in June, has operationally deployed its AI system to the fight against ISIS in the Middle East. This marks the first time that the military has fielded an advanced AI system using deep learning and neural networks. Its mission? Monitor the video feeds from tactical unmanned aerial vehicles -- better known as drones.

Project Maven's AI system, however, is nothing like the "Skynet" of the Terminator movies or even human intelligence. Project Maven's AI possesses only narrow intelligence, meaning it is smart at the task of monitoring drone surveillance videos and literally useless for doing anything else.

Today, the military employs thousands of service members and contractors to analyze video from drone sensors. Though these individuals are highly (and expensively) trained, much of their day-to-day work involves tediously counting the people, objects, and activities that are picked up by drone cameras. Project Maven's AI system automates this low-level counting and logging activity so that defense intelligence analysts can focus on more complicated tasks.

If watching drone video sounds like no big deal, think again. The DOD has spent tens of billions of dollars to develop, build, and fly its fleet of more than 11,000 drones . America's military doesn't suffer from a shortage of eyes in the sky, but it could never find enough people to watch all the video that drones record. Even though the DOD has been hiring and training video analysts as fast as it can, 99% of drone video data is never analyzed by anyone . Project Maven's AI technology has finally provided a way for the DOD to surf the tidal wave of data that it collects, rather than drown in it.

