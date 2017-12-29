Breaking News

Saudi-led coalition slams UN statement on Yemen as 'biased'

By Euan McKirdy and Spencer Feingold, CNN

Updated 12:36 AM ET, Fri December 29, 2017

Crisis deepens in Yemen's forgotten war
Crisis deepens in Yemen's forgotten war

    Crisis deepens in Yemen's forgotten war

Story highlights

  • Yemen civilian deaths draw condemnation from UN official
  • Saudi-led coalition says statement undermines UN's credibility

(CNN)The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen says a statement from the United Nations official in charge of delivering aid to the war-torn country is "biased" and "undermines the UN's credibility."

In a statement released Thursday to mark 1,000 days of conflict, the UN's Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, said he was "deeply disturbed" by the mounting civilian casualties.
McGoldrick pointed to the deaths of 68 civilians in just 24 hours on December 26 as proof of the "complete disregard for human life that all parties, including the Saudi-led Coalition, continue to show in this absurd war."
    He added that Yemenis were "being punished as part of a futile military campaign by both sides."
    In a statement published by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), a Coalition Forces spokesman said McGoldrick's statement "creates a constant state of uncertainty about the information and data on which the United Nations relies and undermines its credibility."
    While the spokesman "deplores this biased stance," he also "stresses the need for the United Nations to review the humanitarian mechanism and the efficiency of its staff working in Yemen," the statement said. The spokesman's name wasn't provided.
    Thousands of civilians have been killed in the fighting, millions are starving and many survivors are also at risk from cholera, aid agencies say.
    People carry coffins of 11 members from one family after they were killed in Yemen on December 26, 2017.
    People carry coffins of 11 members from one family after they were killed in Yemen on December 26, 2017.

    Airstrikes kill dozens

    The United Nations' statement refers to two incidents which, based on initial reports, involved airstrikes on what appear to be civilian targets.
    In the first, 54 civilians -- including 8 children -- were killed in airstrikes at a busy market in Al Hayma sub-district in Attazziah district, Taizz Governorate.
    In the second, 14 people from the same family were killed when an airstrike hit a farm in Attohayta District, Al Hudaydah Governorate.
      GPS Web Extra: Ending the Yemen crisis

    In total, 109 civilians have been killed and 75 injured in Yemen in the last 10 days, the statement said.
    The two documented attacks occurred in areas that are under the control of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The war-torn country has been the center of a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran since 2015.
    Yemeni children are silently starving to death
      Yemeni children are silently starving to death

    Humanitarian crisis

    The United Nations estimates that 8.4 million people in Yemen are just "a step away from famine," and it will be the worst the world has seen in many decades.
    Both sides are using food as a weapon of war, but the crisis is caused primarily by an air, land and sea blockade imposed by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition.
    In principle, the coalition says the purpose of the blockade is to stop Iranian weapons from entering Yemen to supply the Houthi rebels who are in control of much of the north, including the capital Sanaa.
    But in practice, it has cut the amount of desperately needed food, medicine and fuel getting into the country by more than half, according to aid groups.
    After two and a half years of civil war, Yemen is in the grip of a vicious cholera outbreak and a near famine that have coincided to create one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet.
    Yemen: The images Saudi Arabia doesn't want you to seeAfter two and a half years of civil war, Yemen is in the grip of a vicious cholera outbreak and a near famine that have coincided to create one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet.
    Batool Ali, aged 6, stands on a hospital bed in Saada City, Yemen. Batool is suffering from severe acute malnutrition. The pouch attached to her arm contains a potion used to ward off snakes while families take shelter in the desert overnight.
    Batool Ali, aged 6, stands on a hospital bed in Saada City, Yemen. Batool is suffering from severe acute malnutrition. The pouch attached to her arm contains a potion used to ward off snakes while families take shelter in the desert overnight.
    A suspected cholera patient lies on a wooden bed in a hospital in Al Hudaydah. According to the World Health Organization, there are 167,000 cholera cases across the country, and more than 1,100 people have died of the disease.
    A suspected cholera patient lies on a wooden bed in a hospital in Al Hudaydah. According to the World Health Organization, there are 167,000 cholera cases across the country, and more than 1,100 people have died of the disease.
    Ahmed, three, and his six-year-old sister Khaoula were orphaned in an airstrike on their house. Ahmed&#39;s knee is completely broken and medical staff say that his right leg will no longer grow. Khaoula lost her teeth and most of her tongue in the attack.
    Ahmed, three, and his six-year-old sister Khaoula were orphaned in an airstrike on their house. Ahmed's knee is completely broken and medical staff say that his right leg will no longer grow. Khaoula lost her teeth and most of her tongue in the attack.
    The war is severely hampering access to critical medical supplies. Patients at the Sciences and Technology Hospital in the capital, Sana&#39;a, are treated with the support of Al-Ataa, a national NGO funded by the UN&#39;s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
    The war is severely hampering access to critical medical supplies. Patients at the Sciences and Technology Hospital in the capital, Sana'a, are treated with the support of Al-Ataa, a national NGO funded by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
    Saleh is four months old and severely malnourished. His 22-year-old mother, Nora, already has five children -- the first was born when she was just 12, after a forced marriage at the age of 11.
    Saleh is four months old and severely malnourished. His 22-year-old mother, Nora, already has five children -- the first was born when she was just 12, after a forced marriage at the age of 11.
    An injured soldier salutes while being photographed on his hospital bed at the Al Thawra Hospital in Sana&#39;a. He sustained disfiguring facial wounds in an airstrike in the northern Saada region of the country.
    An injured soldier salutes while being photographed on his hospital bed at the Al Thawra Hospital in Sana'a. He sustained disfiguring facial wounds in an airstrike in the northern Saada region of the country.
    Majed Shoei was injured six months ago when a bomb exploded near him. Money is tight for the father-of-eight, who used to be a construction worker, but is unable to work because of his health and so cannot afford to pay his medical bills.
    Majed Shoei was injured six months ago when a bomb exploded near him. Money is tight for the father-of-eight, who used to be a construction worker, but is unable to work because of his health and so cannot afford to pay his medical bills.
    Abdellatif Allami walks with his three-year-old daughter Sara in the Harat Al-Masna&#39;a slum in Sana&#39;a, home to the families of former factory workers. They used to receive a basic pension of around $120 a month, but the payments stopped seven months ago, and the families now rely on donations to survive.
    Abdellatif Allami walks with his three-year-old daughter Sara in the Harat Al-Masna'a slum in Sana'a, home to the families of former factory workers. They used to receive a basic pension of around $120 a month, but the payments stopped seven months ago, and the families now rely on donations to survive.
    Children play in a pool of water in the Harat Al-Masna&#39;a slum in Sana&#39;a. The slum, which is close to an urban military base, was hit by two airstrikes last year on the Eid Al-Adha holiday, destroying 25 houses.
    Children play in a pool of water in the Harat Al-Masna'a slum in Sana'a. The slum, which is close to an urban military base, was hit by two airstrikes last year on the Eid Al-Adha holiday, destroying 25 houses.
    Young students play in the ruins of the Aal Okab school in Saada City, which was destroyed in June 2015. At least two million Yemeni children are missing school, and more than 1,600 schools out of action because of conflict-related damage, according to UNICEF.
    Young students play in the ruins of the Aal Okab school in Saada City, which was destroyed in June 2015. At least two million Yemeni children are missing school, and more than 1,600 schools out of action because of conflict-related damage, according to UNICEF.
    A student at the Aal Okab school stands in the ruins of one of his former classrooms. He and his fellow pupils now attend lesson in UNICEF tents nearby.
    A student at the Aal Okab school stands in the ruins of one of his former classrooms. He and his fellow pupils now attend lesson in UNICEF tents nearby.
    Khairy is a mother of three; she has just given birth to a baby boy, but she is unable to breastfeed because she is undernourished and she does not have enough formula milk to feed her new son.
    Khairy is a mother of three; she has just given birth to a baby boy, but she is unable to breastfeed because she is undernourished and she does not have enough formula milk to feed her new son.
    Children peer out of a window in a former government building in the suburbs of Ibb. The building was provided by local authorities to house 53 displaced families, but has no electricity or running water.
    Children peer out of a window in a former government building in the suburbs of Ibb. The building was provided by local authorities to house 53 displaced families, but has no electricity or running water.
    The slippers of young orphans scattered on the floor of the Al Hubaishi Orphanage in Ibb. The facility houses more than 200 boys, most of whose fathers were killed while serving in the army.
    The slippers of young orphans scattered on the floor of the Al Hubaishi Orphanage in Ibb. The facility houses more than 200 boys, most of whose fathers were killed while serving in the army.
    Cars and trucks wait in line to pass over a bridge that was hit by an airstrike in 2016 -- one of just four roads linking Al Hudaydah with the rest of the country.
    Cars and trucks wait in line to pass over a bridge that was hit by an airstrike in 2016 -- one of just four roads linking Al Hudaydah with the rest of the country.
    Mohammad, 17, from Mogadishu survived an &lt;a href=&quot;/2017/03/18/middleeast/yemen-refugee-boat-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;attack on a migrant boat off the coast of Yemen &lt;/a&gt;that killed at least 42 people. He says he saw a helicopter take off from a large military boat and thought they were being saved -- until it opened fire on them. Two of his friends were killed, and he had to have his right foot amputated.
    Mohammad, 17, from Mogadishu survived an attack on a migrant boat off the coast of Yemen that killed at least 42 people. He says he saw a helicopter take off from a large military boat and thought they were being saved -- until it opened fire on them. Two of his friends were killed, and he had to have his right foot amputated.
    A military guard sits in the former Assembly Hall of the Governor of Saada that now lies in ruins following multiple airstrikes in April 2015.
    A military guard sits in the former Assembly Hall of the Governor of Saada that now lies in ruins following multiple airstrikes in April 2015.
    A man stands next to a missile casing in a former government building in Saada City, which was attacked in April 2015. Since the conflict escalated, two years ago, much of the city&#39;s infrastructure has been destroyed.
    A man stands next to a missile casing in a former government building in Saada City, which was attacked in April 2015. Since the conflict escalated, two years ago, much of the city's infrastructure has been destroyed.
    Yemen has been in the grip of civil war since March 2015, when Houthi rebels drove out the government and took over the capital, Sana&#39;a. The crisis quickly escalated, allowing al Qaeda and ISIS -- enemies of the Houthis -- to grow stronger amid the chaos.
    Yemen has been in the grip of civil war since March 2015, when Houthi rebels drove out the government and took over the capital, Sana'a. The crisis quickly escalated, allowing al Qaeda and ISIS -- enemies of the Houthis -- to grow stronger amid the chaos.
    Since the conflict began, the Saudi-led coalition, which has US support, has imposed a blockade on the country that has left nearly 80 percent of Yemenis reliant on humanitarian assistance for their most basic needs.
    Since the conflict began, the Saudi-led coalition, which has US support, has imposed a blockade on the country that has left nearly 80 percent of Yemenis reliant on humanitarian assistance for their most basic needs.
    A sandstorm barrels across the landscape near Abs, a sprawling settlement for internally displaced people in Yemen. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says more than 3 million Yemenis are displaced.
    A sandstorm barrels across the landscape near Abs, a sprawling settlement for internally displaced people in Yemen. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says more than 3 million Yemenis are displaced.
    Yemenis collect drinking water at a camp for internally displaced people. Water is heavily rationed at the camp, and is only available during three one-hour windows each day. The UN says 14.5 million people in Yemen need help to access safe water and sanitation.
    Yemenis collect drinking water at a camp for internally displaced people. Water is heavily rationed at the camp, and is only available during three one-hour windows each day. The UN says 14.5 million people in Yemen need help to access safe water and sanitation.
    Children watch a mini tornado whip up sand as it travels across the desert near the town of Huth, 80km north of Sana&#39;a. Aid agencies predict that by the end of the year, Yemen will be in a state of full-blown famine.
    Children watch a mini tornado whip up sand as it travels across the desert near the town of Huth, 80km north of Sana'a. Aid agencies predict that by the end of the year, Yemen will be in a state of full-blown famine.
    The conflict between Houthi militants and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition of Arab states that support the former Hadi government, is known as &quot;the silent war&quot; because it receives little attention in the media.
    The conflict between Houthi militants and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition of Arab states that support the former Hadi government, is known as "the silent war" because it receives little attention in the media.
    The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iranian-backed rebels blockaded Yemeni ports in early November after a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted over the Saudi capital of Riyadh.
    In a statement last week, the coalition said it would permit the Hudaydah port in Yemen, the last major Houthi-controlled port, to open for 30 days to allow in humanitarian and relief supplies.

    CNN's Spencer Feingold, Jess King, Clarissa Ward, Salma Abdelaziz, Scott McWhinnie, Michelle Kosinski and Ryan Browne contributed to this report.