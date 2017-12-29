Story highlights Beatles star and disco icon knighted in New Years list

Politicians, academics, journalists, and authors among the honorees

(CNN) The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and BeeGees co-founder Barry Gibb have been awarded knighthoods by Britain's Queen Elizabeth in her 2018 New Year honors list.

77-year-old Starr, whose real name is Richard Starkey, is the second Beatle to be knighted, 21 years after Paul McCartney.

Gibb, the 70s disco pioneer who co-founded the BeeGees with his late brothers Robin and Maurice, said he was "deeply honored, humbled, and very proud" to be recognized.

"This is a moment in life to be treasured and never forgotten. I want to acknowledge how responsible my brothers are for this honor. It is as much theirs as it is mine," Gibb, 71, told the UK's Press Association.

Darcey Bussell, the former principal dancer with the Royal Ballet and current judge on hit British television show "Strictly Come Dancing," was awarded a damehood for services to dance.

Darcey Bussell (R) at the "Strictly Come Dancing 2017" red carpet launch in August

Read More