"The Godfather" trilogy on Netflix.

"Grace and Frankie" Season 4 : Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin return in the show about two women who are thrust together after their husbands admit they have been lovers for years. (Netflix)

"One Day At A Time" Season 2: The sitcom loosely based on the popular 1970s series returns with the continued adventures of single mother Penelope Alvarez and her family. (Netflix)

"Katt Williams: Great America": The comic has seen his fair share of trouble in the past, but he's back with a stand-up special, featuring his special brand of irreverent humor. (Netflix)

"The Open House": Piercey Dalton and "13 Reasons Why" actor Dylan Minnette star in this thriller about a teen and his mother, who come up against dark forces when they move into a new house. (Netflix)

"Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee Collections": Jerry Seinfeld gets a little help from some of his famous friends in this series, which finds him cruising around time. (Netflix)

"The Shawshank Redemption": Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman strike up a friendship in this 1994 drama, which was based on a Steven King novella. (Netflix)

"Dallas Buyers Club": Matthew McConaughey won rave reviews and an Oscar portraying Ron Woodroof, an AIDS patient who advocated for better treatment for those battling the disease. (Netflix)

"Lethal Weapon": Danny Glover and Mel Gibson are police partners in this 1987 action film, which kicked off the franchise. (Netflix)

"Cars 3": Fans loved the third in this series of animated films. This time around the track, Lightning McQueen is a veteran on the racing circuit who must prove he still has gas in his tank up against a rookie. (Netflix)

"Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams": The works of Phillip K. Dick are featured in this sci-fi anthology series. (Amazon Prime)

"Grimm" Season 6 : Police procedural meets fantasy in this series about a detective who learns he is descended from a long line of those who guard the world against supernatural forces. (Amazon Prime)

"Babel": Brad Pitt stars in this drama about a couple who encounters tragedy in Morocco. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Capote": Philip Seymour Hoffman won a best actor Academy Award for his portrayal of writer Truman Capote in this 2005 biographical film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Hustle & Flow": You know it's hard out here for a pimp. Before they starred together on the hit series "Empire," Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson tried to break into the music business in this 2005 film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Requiem for a Dream": Jared Leto and Jennifer Connellyn star in this 2000 psychological drama directed by Darren Aronofsky. (Amazon Prime)

"Reservoir Dogs": This crime thriller about a gang of colorfully named criminals is what first put director Quentin Tarantino on the map. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Six Degrees of Separation": Donald Sutherland, Stockard Channing and Ian McKellen star in a film about a wealthy New York couple who take in a young man, who is not quite who he claims to be. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Thelma and Louise": Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis set the standard for female-buddy movies with this film about two women who embark on an epic road trip. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"The Midwife": Catherine Deneuve and Catherine Frot star in this bittersweet French drama, which was originally titled "Sage Femme." The story centers on a woman who gets unexpected news from her father's mistress. (Amazon Prime)

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure": A pair of teens, played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, use a time machine to try and prepare for a historical presentation in this comedy. (Hulu)

"Cold Mountain": Nicole Kidman and Jude Law in star in this 2003 drama about a wounded soldier struggling to get back to his sweetheart after the Civil War. (Hulu)

"Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College": The demons are summoned to a college campus by a professor obsessed with the occult in this third film in the "Ghoulies" franchise. (Hulu)

"I Spy": Owen Wilson, Eddie Murphy and Famke Janssen star in this action comedy based on the groundbreaking 1960s TV series, starring Robert Culp and Bill Cosby. (Hulu)

"Liz and Dick": Grant Bowler and Lindsay Lohan star in this made-for-TV movie about the torrid relationship between Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. (Hulu)

"Look Who's Talking": John Travolta falls for a single mother and her young son in this 1989 comedy. (Hulu)

"Punch- Drunk Love": Philip Seymour Hoffman is part of a star-studded cast in this 2002 romantic dramedy about a lonely man who starts a budding relationship with his sister's coworker. (Hulu)

"Saturday Night Fever": The musical drama about a teenager trying to dance his way out of a bleak life at the local disco made John Travolta a star and celebrated its 40th annversary in 2017. (Hulu)

"The Wraith": A murdered teen returns from the grave to seek revenge on the gang responsible for his death in this 1986 horror film. (Hulu)

"All Dogs Go To Heaven": Dom DeLuise and Burt Reynolds lent their voices to this animated film about a murdered dog who returns to earth and links up with a young orphan. (Hulu)

"Waterworld": Kevin Costner stars in sci-fi film about a world where melting ice caps have left most of the world submerged under water. (HBO Now)

"Back to the Future" Michael J. Fox stars as a teenager who accidentally travels back to the time his parents met. (HBO Now)

"David Bowie: The Last Five Years": This documentary covers the final years of the rock icon's life. (HBO Now)

"Dear Murderer": This New Zealand dramatic series is based on the decades-long career of criminal defense attorney Michael Bungay. (Acorn TV)