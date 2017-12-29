Luann de Lesseps enters treatment following arrest

(CNN) "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps is going to rehab.

The TV personality said she was prompted to seek treatment following her arrest last week , according to a statement posted to her official social media channels on Friday.

"After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed," the statement said. "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event."

De Lesseps was arrested by police in Florida on the morning of December 24, charged with battery of an officer and disorderly intoxication, according to jail records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

She was also charged with resisting arrest with violence and corruption by threat against a public servant, according to records.

