'Breakfast Club' gets deleted scene and much more

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:47 AM ET, Fri December 29, 2017

It&#39;s been more than 30 years since the world met, in the simplest terms, &quot;a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal.&quot; The teen film &quot;The Breakfast Club&quot; was released on February 15, 1985, and became one of the decade&#39;s defining films. Here is what the cast has been up to since then.
It's been more than 30 years since the world met, in the simplest terms, "a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal." The teen film "The Breakfast Club" was released on February 15, 1985, and became one of the decade's defining films. Here is what the cast has been up to since then.
Molly Ringwald plays Claire Standish and was the princess of the John Hughes directed films, working with him not only on "The Breakfast Club" but also "Sixteen Candles" and "Pretty in Pink." The former teen icon is a mom and has continued to act. In 2017 she snagged a recurring role as Archie Andrews's mom Mary on the CW series "Riverdale."
Molly Ringwald plays Claire Standish and was the princess of the John Hughes directed films, working with him not only on "The Breakfast Club" but also "Sixteen Candles" and "Pretty in Pink." The former teen icon is a mom and has continued to act. In 2017 she snagged a recurring role as Archie Andrews's mom Mary on the CW series "Riverdale."
Like Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall also appeared in "Sixteen Candles" as well as another popular Hughes film, "Weird Science." At 17, he was the youngest cast member ever on "Saturday Night Live" and has continued to work in TV including the series "Psych" and most recently "Murder In The First." He plays nerd Brian Johnson in "The Breakfast Club."
Like Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall also appeared in "Sixteen Candles" as well as another popular Hughes film, "Weird Science." At 17, he was the youngest cast member ever on "Saturday Night Live" and has continued to work in TV including the series "Psych" and most recently "Murder In The First." He plays nerd Brian Johnson in "The Breakfast Club."
Emilio Estevez plays jock Andrew Clark in the film. A member of the "Brat Pack," a group of actors who appeared in '80s youth-oriented films, he worked steadily before transitioning more to behind the camera. He directed brother Charlie Sheen in the 1990 film "Men at Work."
Emilio Estevez plays jock Andrew Clark in the film. A member of the "Brat Pack," a group of actors who appeared in '80s youth-oriented films, he worked steadily before transitioning more to behind the camera. He directed brother Charlie Sheen in the 1990 film "Men at Work."
Judd Nelson has been one of the busiest in the cast since playing the troubled bad boy John Bender. He's worked in a multitude of TV movies and films and in 2015 appeared as Billy Beretti in the Fox series "Empire." He'll next be seen in "Billionaire Boys Club" scheduled for release in 2018.
Judd Nelson has been one of the busiest in the cast since playing the troubled bad boy John Bender. He's worked in a multitude of TV movies and films and in 2015 appeared as Billy Beretti in the Fox series "Empire." He'll next be seen in "Billionaire Boys Club" scheduled for release in 2018.
Ally Sheedy plays emotionally troubled Allison Reynolds, who can make art out of dandruff. After starring in several projects including "St. Elmo's Fire" with Estevez and "Short Circuit," Sheedy became the darling of the independent film circuit with movies such as "High Art" and "Life During Wartime." She's since appeared in the TV series "Psych" and had a bit role in 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse"
Ally Sheedy plays emotionally troubled Allison Reynolds, who can make art out of dandruff. After starring in several projects including "St. Elmo's Fire" with Estevez and "Short Circuit," Sheedy became the darling of the independent film circuit with movies such as "High Art" and "Life During Wartime." She's since appeared in the TV series "Psych" and had a bit role in 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse"
As assistant principal Richard "Dick" Vernon, Paul Gleason oversees the day of punishment for "The Breakfast Club." He appeared on TV shows "Dawson's Creek" and "Boy Meets World" and in films such as "Die Hard." The actor died of lung cancer in 2006 at 67.
As assistant principal Richard "Dick" Vernon, Paul Gleason oversees the day of punishment for "The Breakfast Club." He appeared on TV shows "Dawson's Creek" and "Boy Meets World" and in films such as "Die Hard." The actor died of lung cancer in 2006 at 67.
(CNN)Ally Sheedy's character in "The Breakfast Club" was even weirder than you thought.

And fans will now get to see exactly how weird in a previously-deleted scene that features Sheedy's character, Allison, and Molly Ringwald's character, Claire, from the iconic 1985 John Hughes teen dramedy.
In it, the pair are talking in the girls bathroom.
    "Ahhh this so sad," Claire says to Allison in a clip from the scene premiered on Vulture. "You're washing your hands but you'll eat food inches away from a live toilet?"
    Allison's response is to eat a potato chip out of the sink.
    The scene is part of 50 minutes of previously unreleased material included in Criterion Collection's re-release of the film on DVD and Blu-ray.
    There is also a new video essay featuring director John Hughes's production notes, which are read by Judd Nelson, one of the film's stars, and new interviews with Sheedy and Ringwald.
    And if you were wondering, January 2 is the date you'll get to see "The Breakfast Club" gang in the simplest terms -- the most convenient definitions.
    That is to say, a brain and an athlete and a basket case and a princess and a criminal.
    Does that answer your question?