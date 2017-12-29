Photos: 'The Breakfast Club' cast: Where are they now? It's been more than 30 years since the world met, in the simplest terms, "a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal." The teen film "The Breakfast Club" was released on February 15, 1985, and became one of the decade's defining films. Here is what the cast has been up to since then. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Molly Ringwald plays Claire Standish and was the princess of the John Hughes directed films, working with him not only on "The Breakfast Club" but also "Sixteen Candles" and "Pretty in Pink." The former teen icon is a mom and has continued to act. In 2017 she snagged a recurring role as Archie Andrews's mom Mary on the CW series "Riverdale."

Like Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall also appeared in "Sixteen Candles" as well as another popular Hughes film, "Weird Science." At 17, he was the youngest cast member ever on "Saturday Night Live" and has continued to work in TV including the series "Psych" and most recently "Murder In The First." He plays nerd Brian Johnson in "The Breakfast Club."

Emilio Estevez plays jock Andrew Clark in the film. A member of the "Brat Pack," a group of actors who appeared in '80s youth-oriented films, he worked steadily before transitioning more to behind the camera. He directed brother Charlie Sheen in the 1990 film "Men at Work."

Judd Nelson has been one of the busiest in the cast since playing the troubled bad boy John Bender. He's worked in a multitude of TV movies and films and in 2015 appeared as Billy Beretti in the Fox series "Empire." He'll next be seen in "Billionaire Boys Club" scheduled for release in 2018.

Ally Sheedy plays emotionally troubled Allison Reynolds, who can make art out of dandruff. After starring in several projects including "St. Elmo's Fire" with Estevez and "Short Circuit," Sheedy became the darling of the independent film circuit with movies such as "High Art" and "Life During Wartime." She's since appeared in the TV series "Psych" and had a bit role in 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse"