South Korea seizes ship it claims transferred oil to North Korea

Seoul (CNN) South Korea has seized a Hong Kong-registered ship that allegedly transferred oil to a North Korean vessel in violation of United Nations sanctions.

According to an official from the South Korean Foreign Ministry, the Lighthouse Winmore deported from the port of Yeosu in South Korea carrying refined oil which was then transferred to a North Korean ship in international waters.

"UN Security Council sanctions prohibit the transfer of anything to a North Korean ship," the official told CNN, adding the Lighthouse Winmore was seized when it re-entered Yeosu on November 24. He did not say when the transfer occurred.

"This is one of the main ways in which North Korea uses an illegal network to circumvent UN Security Council sanctions," the spokesman said. It is customary in South Korea that officials do not give their names.

'Very disappointed' in China