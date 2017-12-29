South Korea seizes ship it claims transferred oil to North Korea

Seoul (CNN)South Korea has seized a Hong Kong-registered ship that allegedly transferred oil to a North Korean vessel in violation of United Nations sanctions.
According to an official from the South Korean Foreign Ministry, the Lighthouse Winmore deported from the port of Yeosu in South Korea carrying refined oil which was then transferred to a North Korean ship in international waters.
"UN Security Council sanctions prohibit the transfer of anything to a North Korean ship," the official told CNN, adding the Lighthouse Winmore was seized when it re-entered Yeosu on November 24. He did not say when the transfer occurred.
"This is one of the main ways in which North Korea uses an illegal network to circumvent UN Security Council sanctions," the spokesman said. It is customary in South Korea that officials do not give their names.
'Very disappointed' in China
The seizure of the Hong Kong ship comes after US President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday he was "very disappointed" in China for allegedly selling oil to North Korea, saying Beijing had been "caught red handed" after news reports accused Chinese ships of performing ship-to-ship transfers of oil and coal on the high seas.
China has denied its vessels have traded with North Korean ships, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying saying this week Beijing has been "comprehensively, accurately, faithfully and strictly implementing" UN resolutions on North Korea.
In an interview with the New York Times published Thursday, Trump claimed "oil is going into North Korea" and appeared to blame China, saying if Beijing fails to put pressure on Pyongyang then the US may take punitive economic actions against Beijing.
"China on trade has ripped off this country more than any other element of the world in history has ripped off anything," Trump said.
"If they don't help us with North Korea, then I do what I've always said I want to do. China can help us much more, and they have to help us much more."
He added: "China's hurting us very badly on trade, but I have been soft on China because the only thing more important to me than trade is war."
Banned ships
According to Hong Kong media, the Lighthouse Winmore was one of 10 ships the US asked the UN to ban from international ports this month over its alleged dealings with North Korea.
That move came after the UN blacklisted four ships in October, including one that was caught smuggling 30,000 North Korean-made rocket-propelled grenades in 2016.
Pyongyang has for years used deceptive shipping practices to help bring in revenue for the country's regime, analysts say, and the US has called for more to be done to crackdown on ships transporting goods to and from North Korea.
UN Security Council resolutions passed this year stipulate "all Member States shall prohibit the entry into their ports of such designated vessels," save for some circumstances, including in emergencies or if they are granted humanitarian exceptions by the UN.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the date of the seizure as December 24.