Mumbai rooftop restaurant fire kills 14

Story highlights Fire rips through rooftop restaurant

Diners rushed to get out of the fifth floor eatery as flames spread quickly

New Delhi (CNN) At least 14 people were killed after a fire broke out at a Mumbai rooftop restaurant early Friday, according to Mumbai police.

The fire started at around 12:22 a.m. local time at the fifth-floor restaurant, called 1 Above in Kamala Mills, according to Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj.

Images of the scene showed a raging fire overtaking the rooftop and billowing smoke in the night sky.

There are two restaurants on the building's top floor -- 1 Above and another establishment, Mojo's Bistro. Kamala Mills is a former industrial compound that in recent years has been refurbished and now houses restaurants, bars and offices in Mumbai's Lower Parel area.

View of the rooftop building which was engulfed in flames in a deadly blaze which occured slightly after midnight Friday.

Eleven of the 14 victims were female and the remaining three were males.

