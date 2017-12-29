(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- A 3-year-old playing with a stove started the most fatal New York City fire in 25 years-- killing at least 12 people.
-- Nine people have been killed by gunmen who opened fire at a Coptic church near Cairo, and Egyptian authorities are treating the shooting as a terrorist attack.
-- President Trump says his approval rating is as high as Obama's, but the numbers say otherwise.
-- Trump warns Democrats there will be no DACA deal without building a wall along the US-Mexico border.
-- A woman in Argentina has been reunited with her family 40 years after the country's military dictatorship kidnapped her parents.
-- In Massachusetts it's so cold that sharks are dying.
-- Here's how to recover from the winter flu.
-- With arctic chills rolling in, you're better off bundling up indoors for winter nesting and Netflixing. You could even watch these new scenes from "The Breakfast Club."
-- REWIND: Let's remember the words we fudged in saying right this year.