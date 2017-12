(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- A 3-year-old playing with a stove started the most fatal New York City fire in 25 years-- killing at least 12 people.

-- Nine people have been killed by gunmen who opened fire at a Coptic church near Cairo, and Egyptian authorities are treating the shooting as a terrorist attack.

-- President Trump says his approval rating is as high as Obama's, but the numbers say otherwise

-- Trump warns Democrats there will be no DACA deal without building a wall along the US-Mexico border.