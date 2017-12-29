Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Friday, December 29

By Sara Afzal, CNN

Updated 5:51 PM ET, Fri December 29, 2017

Egyptian security members and forensic police inspect the site of a gun attack outside a church south of the capital Cairo, on December 29, 2017.
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- A 3-year-old playing with a stove started the most fatal New York City fire in 25 years-- killing at least 12 people.
-- Nine people have been killed by gunmen who opened fire at a Coptic church near Cairo, and Egyptian authorities are treating the shooting as a terrorist attack.
-- President Trump says his approval rating is as high as Obama's, but the numbers say otherwise.
    -- Trump warns Democrats there will be no DACA deal without building a wall along the US-Mexico border.
    -- A woman in Argentina has been reunited with her family 40 years after the country's military dictatorship kidnapped her parents.
    -- In Massachusetts it's so cold that sharks are dying.
    -- Here's how to recover from the winter flu.
    -- With arctic chills rolling in, you're better off bundling up indoors for winter nesting and Netflixing. You could even watch these new scenes from "The Breakfast Club."
    -- REWIND: Let's remember the words we fudged in saying right this year.