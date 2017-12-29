Woman reunited with family 40 years after dictatorship

Story highlights She is the 127th child to be reunited with his or her biological family since the end of Argentina's dictatorship

One aunt said of her long lost niece: "We love her intensely"

(CNN) A woman in Argentina has been reunited with her family 40 years after the country's military dictatorship kidnapped her parents during its infamous "Dirty War."

In an emotional press conference Thursday, members of the woman's extended family and leaders from the Argentine human rights organization, the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, formally announced that they had a DNA match with the woman and her family members.

"We are all waiting for her with open arms," the woman's aunt, Adriana Moyano, said during a press conference Thursday in the South American nation's capital, Buenos Aires.

Another aunt, Elsa Poblete, added of her long lost niece: "We love her intensely."

She is the 127th child to be reunited with his or her biological family since the end of Argentina's dictatorship, which lasted from 1976 to 1983. This year, the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo have identified six adults belonging to parents who went missing during the dictatorship.

