Breaking News

First supermoon of 2018 coincides with New Year's Day

By Dakin Andone, CNN

Updated 4:26 PM ET, Thu December 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

what is a black moon orig jpm_00000000
what is a black moon orig jpm_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    What's in a moon's name?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What's in a moon's name? 01:04

Story highlights

  • A second supermoon will occur on January 31
  • Best time to view a full supermoon is right after moonrise

(CNN)There will be more than just fireworks lighting up the night sky this New Year's.

According to NASA, January's first full moon -- nicknamed a wolf moon -- will take place on January 1 and it will be a supermoon. It'll be the first of 2018 and it will be closely followed by another just weeks later.
In case you don't remember, a "supermoon" occurs when the moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky. A supermoon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day that it reaches its perigree, the point in the moon's elliptical orbit when it is closest to Earth.
    During these events, the moon generally appears to be 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon. They typically occur around every 13 months, according to NASA.
    But if you miss the supermoon on New Year's Day, don't worry. The big event is coming on January 31, when another supermoon is set to light up the sky -- making it, as some have pointed out, a "blue supermoon."
    Read More
    As NASA notes, some folks call the second full moon in a single month a blue moon, and they occur about every two and a half years.
    The moon rises behind the Uppatasanti Pagoda seen in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. It was the only supermoon of the year and the first of three consecutive supermoons. The next two will occur on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31.
    Photos: 2017 supermoon around the world
    The moon rises behind the Uppatasanti Pagoda seen in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. It was the only supermoon of the year and the first of three consecutive supermoons. The next two will occur on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    The supermoon rises over a highway near Yangon, Myanmar. The lunar phenomenon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth.
    Photos: 2017 supermoon around the world
    The supermoon rises over a highway near Yangon, Myanmar. The lunar phenomenon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    The supermoon is seen behind a minaret in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
    Photos: 2017 supermoon around the world
    The supermoon is seen behind a minaret in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    The supermoon rises above Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire, England.
    Photos: 2017 supermoon around the world
    The supermoon rises above Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire, England.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    The year&#39;s only supermoon is bright behind the clouds above the Castle of Corigliano, in Calabria, southern Italy.
    Photos: 2017 supermoon around the world
    The year's only supermoon is bright behind the clouds above the Castle of Corigliano, in Calabria, southern Italy.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    The moon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo, N.Y.
    Photos: 2017 supermoon around the world
    The moon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo, N.Y.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    The moon rises behind the US Capitol in Washington, DC, viewed from Arlington, Virginia.
    Photos: 2017 supermoon around the world
    The moon rises behind the US Capitol in Washington, DC, viewed from Arlington, Virginia.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    The iconice winidmill in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is illuminated by the supermoon. The moon is at its closest point to Earth, making the moon appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual.
    Photos: 2017 supermoon around the world
    The iconice winidmill in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is illuminated by the supermoon. The moon is at its closest point to Earth, making the moon appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    An airplane crosses in front of the moon, seen in Avondale Estates, Georgia.
    Photos: 2017 supermoon around the world
    An airplane crosses in front of the moon, seen in Avondale Estates, Georgia.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    01 Supermoon 201702 Supermoon 2017 04 Supermoon 2017 RESTRICTED 06 Supermoon 2017 RESTRICTED 09 Supermoon 2017 RESTRICTED 05 Supermoon 201711 Supernoon 2017 RESTRICTED08 Supermoon 2017 RESTRICTED 10 Supermoon 2017 RESTRICTED
    January 31's supermoon, according to the space agency, will also feature a total lunar eclipse -- when the Earth, sun and moon, line up in such a way that the Earth blocks the sunlight that would otherwise reflect off the moon.
    So the moon won't be as bright, but it will "take on an eerie, fainter-than-normal glow," NASA says, and could take on a "reddish hue."
    That celestial event will be visible from western North America through the Pacific Ocean to eastern Asia, NASA says.
    The 2017 supermoon is super sky show
    The 2017 supermoon is super sky show
    January's supermoons will be just the latest in a spate of supermoon events taking place in close succession. The last one occurred on December 3.
    The best time to see the full supermoon is right after moonrise, when it is just getting up above the horizon, timeanddate.com says. That site also provides a calculator, so you can figure out exactly when to get out and watch.
    If you can't get out to take in the view with your own eyes, the Internet can bring it to you. Check out The Virtual Telescope Project or Slooh.com, which livestreams supermoons.

    CNN's Amanda Barnett contributed to this report