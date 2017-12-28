First supermoon of 2018 coincides with New Year's Day

Story highlights A second supermoon will occur on January 31

Best time to view a full supermoon is right after moonrise

(CNN) There will be more than just fireworks lighting up the night sky this New Year's.

In case you don't remember, a "supermoon" occurs when the moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky. A supermoon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day that it reaches its perigree, the point in the moon's elliptical orbit when it is closest to Earth.

During these events, the moon generally appears to be 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon. They typically occur around every 13 months, according to NASA.

But if you miss the supermoon on New Year's Day, don't worry. The big event is coming on January 31, when another supermoon is set to light up the sky -- making it, as some have pointed out, a "blue supermoon."

