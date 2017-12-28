Photos: The week in 20 photos First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump make phone calls to children around the United States on Christmas Eve from their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos A man is carried away from a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 28. A suicide bomber detonated explosives in the meeting room of a Shiite cultural center. The blast killed at least 40 people. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos A woman photographs the light trail left behind by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch on December 22 in Apple Valley, California. The rocket took off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California, carrying telecommunications satellites for Iridium Communications.

Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos A man dressed as Santa Claus poses for pictures with a girl on December 26 in Rio de Janeiro. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos A deer walks through Richmond Park in London on December 28. Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos Police officers inspect damage in the lobby of the German Social Democratic Party headquarters after a car was used to ram the building in Berlin on December 25. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos People gather at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, on December 22 to celebrate the winter solstice and to witness the sunrise after the longest night of the year. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos Russian President Vladimir Putin raises his glass for a toast on December 28 in Moscow, during a reception for military servicemen who took part in the Syrian campaign. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos Migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea arrive in Malaga, Spain in a rescue boat on December 25. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos The volcano Sinabung emits an avalanche of hot clouds in Karo, Indonesia, on December 27. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos A man talks with two people in costumes in Wigan, England, as people enjoy Boxing Day drinks and clubbing. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos Family and friends mourn those who perished during Tropical Storm Tembin in Tubod, Philippines, on December 26. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos Members of Legio Maria of African Church Mission hold candles during their overnight Christmas Mass at a church near Ugunja, Kenya, early December 25. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos Japan's Emperor Akihito, third from left, waves with his family as well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo celebrate his 84th birthday December 23. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos Paramedics distract children inside an ambulance on December 27, the second night of an evacuation operation led by the Syrian Red Crescent and the International Committee of the Red Cross in Douma, Syria, on the outskirts of the capital of Damascus. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos People cross a river on makeshift rafts in the flood-hit town of Salvador, Philippines, on December 23. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos Members of the US military are served dinner on Christmas Day at the Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos One-month-old jaguar twin cubs are presented to the media for the first time at the zoo in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, on December 25. Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: The week in 20 photos A woman casts her ballot during the presidential election in Monrovia, Liberia, on December 26. Hide Caption 19 of 20