The week in 20 photos

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump make phone calls to children around the United States on Christmas Eve from their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
A man is carried away from a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 28. A suicide bomber detonated explosives in the meeting room of a Shiite cultural center. The blast killed at least 40 people.
A woman photographs the light trail left behind by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch on December 22 in Apple Valley, California. The rocket took off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California, carrying telecommunications satellites for Iridium Communications.
A man dressed as Santa Claus poses for pictures with a girl on December 26 in Rio de Janeiro.
A deer walks through Richmond Park in London on December 28.
Police officers inspect damage in the lobby of the German Social Democratic Party headquarters after a car was used to ram the building in Berlin on December 25.
People gather at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, on December 22 to celebrate the winter solstice and to witness the sunrise after the longest night of the year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin raises his glass for a toast on December 28 in Moscow, during a reception for military servicemen who took part in the Syrian campaign.
Migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea arrive in Malaga, Spain in a rescue boat on December 25.
The volcano Sinabung emits an avalanche of hot clouds in Karo, Indonesia, on December 27.
A man talks with two people in costumes in Wigan, England, as people enjoy Boxing Day drinks and clubbing.
Family and friends mourn those who perished during Tropical Storm Tembin in Tubod, Philippines, on December 26.
Members of Legio Maria of African Church Mission hold candles during their overnight Christmas Mass at a church near Ugunja, Kenya, early December 25.
Japan's Emperor Akihito, third from left, waves with his family as well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo celebrate his 84th birthday December 23.
Paramedics distract children inside an ambulance on December 27, the second night of an evacuation operation led by the Syrian Red Crescent and the International Committee of the Red Cross in Douma, Syria, on the outskirts of the capital of Damascus.
People cross a river on makeshift rafts in the flood-hit town of Salvador, Philippines, on December 23.
Members of the US military are served dinner on Christmas Day at the Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan.
One-month-old jaguar twin cubs are presented to the media for the first time at the zoo in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, on December 25.
A woman casts her ballot during the presidential election in Monrovia, Liberia, on December 26.