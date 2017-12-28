(CNN) Police in Troy, New York, released photos on Thursday of two children and two adult women who were killed in a "horrific" quadruple homicide.

"The Troy Police Department is releasing these photos not only for the media but to further appeal to the public for any information regarding this horrific case," Capt. Dan DeWolf of the Troy Police Department said in a statement.

Brandi Mells, 22, Shanta Myers, 36, and Myers' children Shanise, 5, and Jeremiah, 11, were found dead in a basement apartment on Tuesday.

Myers and Mells were in a relationship, Troy Police Chief John Tedesco said. Police were called to the scene after the property manager reported the discovery of four unresponsive people.

The four people found dead Tuesday in Troy, New York, were, from left to right, Jeremiah Myers, 11, Shanta Myers, 36, Shanise Myers, 5, and Brandi Mells, 22.

Police said they have not made any arrests in the case . Law enforcement did not detail the exact manner or motive of the killings, but the homicides clearly shook authorities.

