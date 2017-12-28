Former Miss America starts petition to pressure organization leaders to resign

Story highlights Mallory Hagan was a target in the Miss America emails

Thousands have signed the petition in less than a day

(CNN) The Miss America Organization remains under siege nearly a week after an explosive Huffington Post report exposed emails allegedly belonging to the organization's leadership in which they demean former pageant winners.

Now one of those women, Mallory Hagan, who won Miss America in 2013, is asking for people to sign her petition on Change.org calling for the resignation of the entire board of directors, and not just those implicated in the email.

The swift backlash against the Miss America Organization (MAO) after the news report has already brought about the resignations of CEO Sam Haskell, President Josh Randle and board members Tammy Haddad and Lynn Weidner over the weekend.

As of Thursday afternoon, Hagan's petition, which was posted on Wednesday night, had garnered more than 6,000 signatures.

The petition came after MAO released a statement Wednesday night explaining how it hoped to replace those leaders who had resigned. In the statement, MAO says it's inviting former Miss Americas and state directors to recommend individuals to be on a search committee.

Read More