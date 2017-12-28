'Worst NYC fire' in 25 years kills at least 12, injures 4 people

New York (CNN) At least 12 people, including a child, were killed in a fire Thursday night at a five-story apartment building in the Bronx, one of New York City's boroughs, officials said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called it the "worst fire tragedy in this city in at least a quarter century."

Four people were critically injured and others were hurt, the mayor said. He added that it's possible that "we may lose others as well."

Firefighters respond to a building fire Thursday, December 28 in the Bronx borough of New York.

"This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years," de Blasio said in a Thursday press conference.

Tonight in the Bronx we've seen the worst fire tragedy in at least a quarter of a century. It is an unspeakable tragedy, and families have been torn apart. pic.twitter.com/0kCFMzxt79 — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 29, 2017

The fire started on the first floor and spread quickly, said the city's Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. The victims, ranging in age from 1 to over 50, died on various floors of the apartment building.

