Sydney-Hobart yacht race result overturned after protest

(CNN) The grueling Rolex Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race ended in sensational fashion when the initial winner was stripped of victory after a protest launched by a rival.

Wild Oats XI was initially crowned the line honors winner, with a record-beating time and a lead of more than 26 minutes over its nearest challenger at the finish.

But after a hearing lasting more than three hours, an international jury ruled on Thursday that the crew had failed to keep clear of its rival, LDV Comanche, when the two super-maxis were still within Sydney Harbor at the start of the race on December 26.

A penalty hour was added to Wild Oats XI's official time, handing victory to LDV Comanche.

Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards was stoic after the announcement, accepting the jury's decision. "We are very disappointed but I can see the jury's point of view... Everyone's a genius in hindsight. We made our decisions and have to live with them today. We'll get back up on the horse," he said, according to the race's official Twitter feed.

